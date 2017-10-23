Brazil: Lula da Silva begins 2nd stage of caravan tour

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will begin the second phase of his “Lula for Brazil” bus tour on Monday, in efforts to identify the needs and struggles of his supporters.

The second stage of his week long caravan tour will take him through 14 cities in the Southeastern state of Minas Gerais, which is Brazil’s second largest state in terms of population.

According to Marcio Macedo, who is the current Workers Party Vice President and the coordinator of the caravan, Lula’s journey through Minas Gerais highlights the political and economic importance of the state.

"This stage of the caravan serves as a diagnostic that will allow him [Lula] to verify the current political insanity that is taking place in the country. He will examine the current state of the public policies that he implemented during the eight years of his government. He will also seek observe how people are responding to the dismantling of public policies and the national patrimony under the government of Michel Temer”, Macedo stated on Monday.

Lula’s first stop on the caravan tour will begin in the region of Vale do Aço ("Ironcasting Region", near the capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte) where he will participate in a political ceremony, known as the defense of national sovereignty.

From there, the former president will continue his journey throughout various regions of the state and will conclude his trip on Monday in the state capital of Belo Horizonte.

During his seven day tour of the Minas Gerais, Brasil de Fato will be provide real-time coverage, detailing the highlights of his interactions with the people of Minas Gerais.

The caravan, which is a political initiative of the Workers Party, was initially launched last August in Northeastern Brazil in efforts to engage in dialogue with the Brazilian population about strategies for the future of the country and the restoration of democracy.

"Lula has this ability of connecting with and talking to the people, so this is really a moment of dialogue, which involves listening and paying attention to the people", Macedo added.

Edition: Simone Freire | Translation: Nate Singham